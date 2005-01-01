|Mount Hood is ‘snowpen’ for business!
Hans Wipper has seen a lot of snow fall on Mount Hood
through the years through his work at SkiBowl since 1988. And last month’s
bonanza of snow ranks pretty high and allo...
BLM sets sights on closing Miller Quarry to target shooting
Mountain residents concerned with the safety and noise
issues from target shooters at Miller Quarry may have a long term solution in
the near future, according to Zach Jarrett, ...
Rhody CPO seeks bigger space
Years in the making, the Rhododendron Community Planning
Organization (CPO) has moved forward to the final process of a boundary
expansion effort.
A ...
Hoodland Fire District promotes John Ingrao as the new chief
The Hoodland Fire District’s board of directors hired John
Ingrao as the new chief last month, following the retirement of Chief Mic Eby.
Ingrao has been with the district...
‘Rebels’ bring rye attitude – and whiskey – to Welches
The tasty offerings at Rebel & Rye Public House arose
out of a mutual distaste for corporate America.
Nate Wiesner, Danny Casteel and Kelly Jones ...
Winter weather leads to multiple days off at Welches Schools
Kendra Payne, Principal of the Welches Schools, noted that
when winter weather hits the Oregon Trail School District, things get going
pretty early to determine if school will b...
Sandy names Police Chief Kim Yamashita as interim city manager
The Sandy City Council selected Sandy Police Chief Kim
Yamashita as the city’s interim city manager, with the departure of City
Manager Seth Atkinson set for Monday, Jan. ...
Eby era ends at Hoodland Fire District
Ten years ago this month, the Hoodland Fire District’s (HFD)
board of directors named Mic Eby (serving as the acting fire chief) the
district's fire chief, shortly a...
George Wilson ponders alternatives to BCC
In testimony before the Board of County Commissioners (BCC),
Villages at Mt. Hood Chair George Wilson insisted the Mountain community was
being ignored, and that he was consider...
Community effort targets gun issues at Miller Quarry
For Warren Bates, living at the Mt. Hood RV Village should
be idyllic, with its quiet, forested setting. But all too often, the sound of
gunfire and explosives echo through the ...
Art website looks to expand
Mountain resident Caryn Tilton retired five years ago, or
really semi-retired as she kept a few clients and weaned herself from work. But
as part of retirement, Tilton was final...
Sandy City Manager resigns
City Manager Seth Atkinson tendered his resignation last
month, following three years at Sandy City Hall.
Atkinson noted he accepted a job offer in a ...
Shakeup at BCC; Mark Johnson keeps seat
The bitterly contested November election spurred Oregon and
County voters to cast their ballots. Nearly three-fourths (74 percent) of
eligible voters showed up countywide, toppe...
The Lions (Club) Pride
As the Lions Club International celebrates its centennial,
the local chapter focused in on helping youth this year and utilized proceeds
from its annual Chili Cookoff to fund sc...
Mountain residents rear their backs against county commissioners
Analysis
The Mountain’s opposition to the Board of County
Commissioners (BCC) grew exponentially throughout October.
... Read more