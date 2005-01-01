r Mountain Times - Current
   
  Your Mountain,
 Your Newspaper		 · Home ·  Classifieds · Columnists · Events · Gallery · Opinion ·
· Local Links · Story Archives · Tell A Friend · Contact Us · 		 
Pic of the month

Main Menu
· Home
· Classifieds
· Columnists
· Contact Us
· Event Calendar
· Gallery
· Lead Stories
· Tell A Friend
· View from the mountain

Who's Online
There are currently, 39 guest(s) and 0 Staff Online.

Lead stories:
Rhody getting wings to rise

If you want to keep the present look of Rhododendron in mind, it would be a good idea to take some mental snapshots soon.

The effort has been dubbed &... Read more

School district changes calendar following snow days

By the middle of January, the Welches Schools, and schools throughout the Oregon Trail School District (OTSD), had been closed for 13 days due to winter weather and icy conditio... Read more

Vacant BCC slot expected to be filled this month

The empty seat on the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) attracted 78 candidates for the open position – a spot made available following the Nov. 8, 2016 election when th... Read more

Hoodland Fire District caps off 2016 with awards banquet

Mountain resident and Hoodland Fire District Firefighter Melinda Revere has a lot to keep track of every day. Besides her duties with the district (including training and respon... Read more

Local nonprofit celebrates with a Day of Giving

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, AntFarm, the nonprofit with Brightwood roots and now based in Sandy, will celebrate four years of giving and helping through its Sandy cafe and bakery with ... Read more

Merit Properties welcomes broker number nine

After 20 years of management and operations, plus nearly four decades in the seat of a big rig, Brian Vieira made a tight right career turn.

Vieira h... Read more

Rhododendron dispensary focused on the local scene

After more than three years of working to open, the Mt. Hood Rec Center, a marijuana dispensary in Rhododendron, opened its doors on Sept. 9 last year.

Read more

Mount Hood is ‘snowpen’ for business!

Hans Wipper has seen a lot of snow fall on Mount Hood through the years through his work at SkiBowl since 1988. And last month’s bonanza of snow ranks pretty high and allo... Read more

BLM sets sights on closing Miller Quarry to target shooting

Mountain residents concerned with the safety and noise issues from target shooters at Miller Quarry may have a long term solution in the near future, according to Zach Jarrett, ... Read more

Rhody CPO seeks bigger space

Years in the making, the Rhododendron Community Planning Organization (CPO) has moved forward to the final process of a boundary expansion effort.

A ... Read more

Hoodland Fire District promotes John Ingrao as the new chief

The Hoodland Fire District’s board of directors hired John Ingrao as the new chief last month, following the retirement of Chief Mic Eby. Ingrao has been with the district... Read more

‘Rebels’ bring rye attitude – and whiskey – to Welches

The tasty offerings at Rebel & Rye Public House arose out of a mutual distaste for corporate America.

Nate Wiesner, Danny Casteel and Kelly Jones ... Read more

Winter weather leads to multiple days off at Welches Schools

Kendra Payne, Principal of the Welches Schools, noted that when winter weather hits the Oregon Trail School District, things get going pretty early to determine if school will b... Read more

Sandy names Police Chief Kim Yamashita as interim city manager

The Sandy City Council selected Sandy Police Chief Kim Yamashita as the city’s interim city manager, with the departure of City Manager Seth Atkinson set for Monday, Jan. ... Read more

Eby era ends at Hoodland Fire District

Ten years ago this month, the Hoodland Fire District’s (HFD) board of directors named Mic Eby (serving as the acting fire chief) the district’s fire chief, shortly a... Read more
click to open full size in another window
Weather

Advertisements


Information

Valid HTML 4.01!

Valid CSS!

 
All material ©2008 The Mountain Times and may not be reproduced/distributed in any form without written permission from the publisher.

Web Site Design Precision Artists 
PHP-Nuke Copyright © 2005 by Francisco Burzi. This is free software, and you may redistribute it under the GPL. PHP-Nuke comes with absolutely no warranty, for details, see the license.
 