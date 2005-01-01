|Rhody getting wings to rise
If you want to keep the present look of Rhododendron in
mind, it would be a good idea to take some mental snapshots soon.
The effort has been dubbed &... Read more
School district changes calendar following snow days
By the middle of January, the Welches Schools, and schools
throughout the Oregon Trail School District (OTSD), had been closed for 13 days
due to winter weather and icy conditio... Read more
Vacant BCC slot expected to be filled this month
The empty seat on the Board of County Commissioners (BCC)
attracted 78 candidates for the open position – a spot made available following
the Nov. 8, 2016 election when th... Read more
Hoodland Fire District caps off 2016 with awards banquet
Mountain resident and Hoodland Fire District Firefighter
Melinda Revere has a lot to keep track of every day. Besides her duties with
the district (including training and respon... Read more
Local nonprofit celebrates with a Day of Giving
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, AntFarm, the nonprofit with Brightwood
roots and now based in Sandy, will celebrate four years of giving and helping
through its Sandy cafe and bakery with ... Read more
Merit Properties welcomes broker number nine
After 20 years of management and operations, plus nearly
four decades in the seat of a big rig, Brian Vieira made a tight right career
turn.
Vieira h... Read more
Rhododendron dispensary focused on the local scene
After more than three years of working to open, the Mt. Hood
Rec Center, a marijuana dispensary in Rhododendron, opened its doors on Sept. 9
last year.
Read more
Mount Hood is ‘snowpen’ for business!
Hans Wipper has seen a lot of snow fall on Mount Hood
through the years through his work at SkiBowl since 1988. And last month’s
bonanza of snow ranks pretty high and allo... Read more
BLM sets sights on closing Miller Quarry to target shooting
Mountain residents concerned with the safety and noise
issues from target shooters at Miller Quarry may have a long term solution in
the near future, according to Zach Jarrett, ... Read more
Rhody CPO seeks bigger space
Years in the making, the Rhododendron Community Planning
Organization (CPO) has moved forward to the final process of a boundary
expansion effort.
A ... Read more
Hoodland Fire District promotes John Ingrao as the new chief
The Hoodland Fire District’s board of directors hired John
Ingrao as the new chief last month, following the retirement of Chief Mic Eby.
Ingrao has been with the district... Read more
‘Rebels’ bring rye attitude – and whiskey – to Welches
The tasty offerings at Rebel & Rye Public House arose
out of a mutual distaste for corporate America.
Nate Wiesner, Danny Casteel and Kelly Jones ... Read more
Winter weather leads to multiple days off at Welches Schools
Kendra Payne, Principal of the Welches Schools, noted that
when winter weather hits the Oregon Trail School District, things get going
pretty early to determine if school will b... Read more
Sandy names Police Chief Kim Yamashita as interim city manager
The Sandy City Council selected Sandy Police Chief Kim
Yamashita as the city’s interim city manager, with the departure of City
Manager Seth Atkinson set for Monday, Jan. ... Read more
Eby era ends at Hoodland Fire District
Ten years ago this month, the Hoodland Fire District’s (HFD)
board of directors named Mic Eby (serving as the acting fire chief) the
district’s fire chief, shortly a... Read more