Hans Wipper has seen a lot of snow fall on Mount Hood through the years through his work at SkiBowl since 1988. And last month's bonanza of snow ranks pretty high and allo...



BLM sets sights on closing Miller Quarry to target shooting



Mountain residents concerned with the safety and noise issues from target shooters at Miller Quarry may have a long term solution in the near future, according to Zach Jarrett, ...



Rhody CPO seeks bigger space



Years in the making, the Rhododendron Community Planning Organization (CPO) has moved forward to the final process of a boundary expansion effort.

A ...



Hoodland Fire District promotes John Ingrao as the new chief



The Hoodland Fire District's board of directors hired John Ingrao as the new chief last month, following the retirement of Chief Mic Eby. Ingrao has been with the district...



‘Rebels’ bring rye attitude – and whiskey – to Welches



The tasty offerings at Rebel & Rye Public House arose out of a mutual distaste for corporate America.

Nate Wiesner, Danny Casteel and Kelly Jones ...



Winter weather leads to multiple days off at Welches Schools



Kendra Payne, Principal of the Welches Schools, noted that when winter weather hits the Oregon Trail School District, things get going pretty early to determine if school will b...



Sandy names Police Chief Kim Yamashita as interim city manager



The Sandy City Council selected Sandy Police Chief Kim Yamashita as the city's interim city manager, with the departure of City Manager Seth Atkinson set for Monday, Jan. ...



Eby era ends at Hoodland Fire District



Ten years ago this month, the Hoodland Fire District's (HFD) board of directors named Mic Eby (serving as the acting fire chief) the district's fire chief, shortly a...



George Wilson ponders alternatives to BCC



In testimony before the Board of County Commissioners (BCC), Villages at Mt. Hood Chair George Wilson insisted the Mountain community was being ignored, and that he was consider...



Community effort targets gun issues at Miller Quarry



For Warren Bates, living at the Mt. Hood RV Village should be idyllic, with its quiet, forested setting. But all too often, the sound of gunfire and explosives echo through the ...



Art website looks to expand



Mountain resident Caryn Tilton retired five years ago, or really semi-retired as she kept a few clients and weaned herself from work. But as part of retirement, Tilton was final...



Sandy City Manager resigns



City Manager Seth Atkinson tendered his resignation last month, following three years at Sandy City Hall.

Atkinson noted he accepted a job offer in a ...



Shakeup at BCC; Mark Johnson keeps seat



The bitterly contested November election spurred Oregon and County voters to cast their ballots. Nearly three-fourths (74 percent) of eligible voters showed up countywide, toppe...



The Lions (Club) Pride



As the Lions Club International celebrates its centennial, the local chapter focused in on helping youth this year and utilized proceeds from its annual Chili Cookoff to fund sc...



Mountain residents rear their backs against county commissioners



Analysis

The Mountain’s opposition to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) grew exponentially throughout October.