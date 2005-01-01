If you want to keep the present look of Rhododendron in mind, it would be a good idea to take some mental snapshots soon.

The effort has been dubbed &...



School district changes calendar following snow days



By the middle of January, the Welches Schools, and schools throughout the Oregon Trail School District (OTSD), had been closed for 13 days due to winter weather and icy conditio...



Vacant BCC slot expected to be filled this month



The empty seat on the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) attracted 78 candidates for the open position – a spot made available following the Nov. 8, 2016 election when th...



Hoodland Fire District caps off 2016 with awards banquet



Mountain resident and Hoodland Fire District Firefighter Melinda Revere has a lot to keep track of every day. Besides her duties with the district (including training and respon...



Local nonprofit celebrates with a Day of Giving



On Tuesday, Feb. 14, AntFarm, the nonprofit with Brightwood roots and now based in Sandy, will celebrate four years of giving and helping through its Sandy cafe and bakery with ...



Merit Properties welcomes broker number nine



After 20 years of management and operations, plus nearly four decades in the seat of a big rig, Brian Vieira made a tight right career turn.

Vieira h...



Rhododendron dispensary focused on the local scene



After more than three years of working to open, the Mt. Hood Rec Center, a marijuana dispensary in Rhododendron, opened its doors on Sept. 9 last year.

Read more



Mount Hood is ‘snowpen’ for business!



Hans Wipper has seen a lot of snow fall on Mount Hood through the years through his work at SkiBowl since 1988. And last month's bonanza of snow ranks pretty high and allo...



BLM sets sights on closing Miller Quarry to target shooting



Mountain residents concerned with the safety and noise issues from target shooters at Miller Quarry may have a long term solution in the near future, according to Zach Jarrett, ...



Rhody CPO seeks bigger space



Years in the making, the Rhododendron Community Planning Organization (CPO) has moved forward to the final process of a boundary expansion effort.

A ...



Hoodland Fire District promotes John Ingrao as the new chief



The Hoodland Fire District's board of directors hired John Ingrao as the new chief last month, following the retirement of Chief Mic Eby. Ingrao has been with the district...



‘Rebels’ bring rye attitude – and whiskey – to Welches



The tasty offerings at Rebel & Rye Public House arose out of a mutual distaste for corporate America.

Nate Wiesner, Danny Casteel and Kelly Jones ...



Winter weather leads to multiple days off at Welches Schools



Kendra Payne, Principal of the Welches Schools, noted that when winter weather hits the Oregon Trail School District, things get going pretty early to determine if school will b...



Sandy names Police Chief Kim Yamashita as interim city manager



The Sandy City Council selected Sandy Police Chief Kim Yamashita as the city's interim city manager, with the departure of City Manager Seth Atkinson set for Monday, Jan. ...



Eby era ends at Hoodland Fire District



Ten years ago this month, the Hoodland Fire District's (HFD) board of directors named Mic Eby (serving as the acting fire chief) the district's fire chief, shortly a...




