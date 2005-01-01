r Mountain Times - Current
   
  Your Mountain,
 Your Newspaper		 · Home ·  Classifieds · Columnists · Events · Gallery · Opinion ·
· Local Links · Story Archives · Tell A Friend · Contact Us · 		 
Pic of the month

Main Menu
· Home
· Classifieds
· Columnists
· Contact Us
· Event Calendar
· Gallery
· Lead Stories
· Tell A Friend
· View from the mountain

Who's Online
There are currently, 34 guest(s) and 0 Staff Online.

Lead stories:
Mount Hood is ‘snowpen’ for business!

Hans Wipper has seen a lot of snow fall on Mount Hood through the years through his work at SkiBowl since 1988. And last month’s bonanza of snow ranks pretty high and allo... Read more

BLM sets sights on closing Miller Quarry to target shooting

Mountain residents concerned with the safety and noise issues from target shooters at Miller Quarry may have a long term solution in the near future, according to Zach Jarrett, ... Read more

Rhody CPO seeks bigger space

Years in the making, the Rhododendron Community Planning Organization (CPO) has moved forward to the final process of a boundary expansion effort.

A ... Read more

Hoodland Fire District promotes John Ingrao as the new chief

The Hoodland Fire District’s board of directors hired John Ingrao as the new chief last month, following the retirement of Chief Mic Eby. Ingrao has been with the district... Read more

‘Rebels’ bring rye attitude – and whiskey – to Welches

The tasty offerings at Rebel & Rye Public House arose out of a mutual distaste for corporate America.

Nate Wiesner, Danny Casteel and Kelly Jones ... Read more

Winter weather leads to multiple days off at Welches Schools

Kendra Payne, Principal of the Welches Schools, noted that when winter weather hits the Oregon Trail School District, things get going pretty early to determine if school will b... Read more

Sandy names Police Chief Kim Yamashita as interim city manager

The Sandy City Council selected Sandy Police Chief Kim Yamashita as the city’s interim city manager, with the departure of City Manager Seth Atkinson set for Monday, Jan. ... Read more

Eby era ends at Hoodland Fire District

Ten years ago this month, the Hoodland Fire District’s (HFD) board of directors named Mic Eby (serving as the acting fire chief) the district’s fire chief, shortly a... Read more

George Wilson ponders alternatives to BCC

In testimony before the Board of County Commissioners (BCC), Villages at Mt. Hood Chair George Wilson insisted the Mountain community was being ignored, and that he was consider... Read more

Community effort targets gun issues at Miller Quarry

For Warren Bates, living at the Mt. Hood RV Village should be idyllic, with its quiet, forested setting. But all too often, the sound of gunfire and explosives echo through the ... Read more

Art website looks to expand

Mountain resident Caryn Tilton retired five years ago, or really semi-retired as she kept a few clients and weaned herself from work. But as part of retirement, Tilton was final... Read more

Sandy City Manager resigns

City Manager Seth Atkinson tendered his resignation last month, following three years at Sandy City Hall.

Atkinson noted he accepted a job offer in a ... Read more

Shakeup at BCC; Mark Johnson keeps seat

The bitterly contested November election spurred Oregon and County voters to cast their ballots. Nearly three-fourths (74 percent) of eligible voters showed up countywide, toppe... Read more

The Lions (Club) Pride

As the Lions Club International celebrates its centennial, the local chapter focused in on helping youth this year and utilized proceeds from its annual Chili Cookoff to fund sc... Read more

Mountain residents rear their backs against county commissioners

Analysis

The Mountain’s opposition to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) grew exponentially throughout October.

... Read more
click to open full size in another window
Weather

Advertisements




Information

Valid HTML 4.01!

Valid CSS!

 
All material ©2008 The Mountain Times and may not be reproduced/distributed in any form without written permission from the publisher.

Web Site Design Precision Artists 
PHP-Nuke Copyright © 2005 by Francisco Burzi. This is free software, and you may redistribute it under the GPL. PHP-Nuke comes with absolutely no warranty, for details, see the license.
 